USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.00974498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.62 or 0.00411892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00052967 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016724 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

