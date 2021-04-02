Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

