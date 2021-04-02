Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

