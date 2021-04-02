National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

T opened at C$25.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.25.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

