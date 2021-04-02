Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Lifted to Neutral at Macquarie

Sembcorp Marine (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

