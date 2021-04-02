Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,372.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $126.61 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

