KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

