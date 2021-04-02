Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 81,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in AT&T by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

