KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $491.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

