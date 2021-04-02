Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 358,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

