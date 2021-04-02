Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Exelon worth $58,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

