Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

BSET stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

BSET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti increased their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

