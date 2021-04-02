Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Earnings Results

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.
BSET stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $240.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
