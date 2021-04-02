Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VERB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

