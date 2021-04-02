Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 480,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

