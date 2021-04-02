Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $268.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $274.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.32 and its 200-day moving average is $255.50.

