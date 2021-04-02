Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

IP stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

