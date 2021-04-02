Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 315.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

