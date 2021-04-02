Cetera Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Denison Mines worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denison Mines by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,520,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,619 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 880,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $945.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

