First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

