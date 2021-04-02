Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 107,630 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.