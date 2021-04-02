Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $273.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

