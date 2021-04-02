FY2021 EPS Estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $36.94 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,224,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock worth $8,017,040. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

