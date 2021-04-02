Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

