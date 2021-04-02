Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expands By 32.3%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.57 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

