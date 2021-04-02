Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

