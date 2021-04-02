Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 489 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.