Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,673,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

