Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

