Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.29 and a fifty-two week high of $640.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

