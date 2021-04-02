Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.68 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 366.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $44,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

