Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,008 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.98% of Aspen Technology worth $86,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 509,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after purchasing an additional 217,821 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $136.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

