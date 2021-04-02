Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 4.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 22,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 50,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$392.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.0394224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.