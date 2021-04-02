Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invitae were worth $88,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invitae by 1,212.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $778,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.