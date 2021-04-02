Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

