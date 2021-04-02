Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $29.93 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00003260 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $29.93 million and $62,629.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.91 or 0.03359076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.02 or 0.00344477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.20 or 0.00965139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00416274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00435254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00290972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024936 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,350,708 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.