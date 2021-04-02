Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Hits $59.77 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $59.77 million and $5.29 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.91 or 0.03359076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,359,427 coins and its circulating supply is 312,183,966 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

