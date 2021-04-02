Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 455 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 1,649.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,356,000 after buying an additional 421,437 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.