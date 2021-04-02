Walleye Capital LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,631 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $322,715,000 after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

