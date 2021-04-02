Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

