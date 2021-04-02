35,400 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $831,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTC opened at $18.38 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of advanced electric vehicle technology solutions. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.