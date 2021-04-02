Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arconic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

ARNC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

