Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -393.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

