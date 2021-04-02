Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $26,500,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $10,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.