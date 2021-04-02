Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

