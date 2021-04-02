Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

