Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 21,913 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

