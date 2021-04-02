Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of GL opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

