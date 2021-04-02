ChartEx (CHART) Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. ChartEx has a market cap of $2.10 million and $138,816.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00063968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.00332096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.23 or 0.00759131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00089227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

