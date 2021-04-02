Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0840 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $461.70 million and $117.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00051586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00647070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028023 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

