Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $187.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

